TTC Hits Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00084238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $580.84 or 0.01052866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00070367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.57 or 0.10257054 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

