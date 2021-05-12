TUI (LON:TUI) PT Set at GBX 300 by Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI) received a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TUI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. TUI has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 417.70 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 396.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 399. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 242.40 ($3.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22).

In related news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

