TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $27.10 million and $2.61 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,087,335,722 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

