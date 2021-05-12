Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $16.94

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $17.52. Tuya shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $89,683,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $28,791,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $24,947,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $20,002,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $1,878,000.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

