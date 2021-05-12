Tyman (LON:TYMN) Price Target Raised to GBX 490

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Tyman alerts:

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 480.31 ($6.28) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 406.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 349.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31. The firm has a market cap of £942.56 million and a PE ratio of 25.42. Tyman has a 12 month low of GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 489.50 ($6.40).

In other Tyman news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total value of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.