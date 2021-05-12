Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 101,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,078,891. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

