Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $72.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 69,984 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 700,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,157,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.