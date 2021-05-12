Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019903 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.00312454 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001520 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000821 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

