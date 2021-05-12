Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.03

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 166094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Several research firms recently commented on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

