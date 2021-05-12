UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €44.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €44.00 ($51.76) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.97 ($37.61).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €36.33 ($42.74) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

