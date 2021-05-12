UBS Group Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $130.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

Shares of ROST opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,030,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,155,952,000 after buying an additional 464,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

