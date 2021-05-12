UBS Group Reiterates “€10.50” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.84 ($12.75).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.18. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

