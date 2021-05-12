UBS Group Reiterates €4.70 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €4.70 ($5.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.58 ($6.57).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.77 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.24.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

