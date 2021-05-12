UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCBFY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCBFY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,144. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

