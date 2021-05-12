UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCBFY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCBFY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,144. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

