UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.75

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.