Ultra Trading 25% Lower This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $134.22 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,842.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,300.52 or 0.02609274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00649612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00069227 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001763 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001533 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001690 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

