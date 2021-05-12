UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

UNCRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 26th.

UNCRY stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

