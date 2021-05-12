UniCrypt 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.92 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for about $726.38 or 0.01439550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $22.71 million and $3.92 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.89 or 0.00737015 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005664 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003482 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00136627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00018694 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000194 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UNCX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,265 coins. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

