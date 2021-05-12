Unido EP (UDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.12 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. Unido EP has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $198,499.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.86 or 0.00534138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.55 or 0.00249898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $675.78 or 0.01236763 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,923,489 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

