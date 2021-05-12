Unify (UNIFY) Market Cap Tops $63,706.74

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Unify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unify has a total market cap of $63,706.74 and approximately $12,972.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.91 or 0.00645856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

