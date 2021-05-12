Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,211,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,203,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.14. 65,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $158.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

