Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of LATN stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.
Union Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.