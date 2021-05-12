Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LATN stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Union Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

