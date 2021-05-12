Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UNPRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

UNPRF stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

