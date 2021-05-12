Unisocks (SOCKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,266.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Unisocks has a total market cap of $31.67 million and $22,266.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $100,861.13 or 1.85815895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.63 or 0.01045735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00070018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00111064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061294 BTC.

About Unisocks

SOCKS is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

