United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

UTDI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.08 ($47.15).

United Internet stock opened at €34.51 ($40.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Internet has a one year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is €34.53 and its 200 day moving average is €34.84.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.