United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

UTDI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.08 ($47.15).

United Internet stock opened at €34.51 ($40.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Internet has a one year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is €34.53 and its 200 day moving average is €34.84.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

