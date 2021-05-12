United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €42.00 by Barclays

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

UTDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.08 ($47.15).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €34.51 ($40.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.84. United Internet has a one year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.