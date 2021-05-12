United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €42.00 by Barclays

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

UTDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.08 ($47.15).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €34.51 ($40.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.84. United Internet has a one year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

