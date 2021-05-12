United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $8.97

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $8.50. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 121,198 shares changing hands.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

