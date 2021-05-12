United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of United Rentals worth $84,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $340.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

