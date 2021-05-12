United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $74.75 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,705 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 5.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.10% of CME Group worth $74,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,044. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.29. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

