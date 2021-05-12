United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.2% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.52. 254,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.42. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

