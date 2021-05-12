United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 258,697 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 258,697 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.2% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

MDT stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.56. 75,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average is $116.86. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $166.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.