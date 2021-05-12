United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $248.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $195.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR opened at $194.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.67. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 4,219,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,698 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,790,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after buying an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

