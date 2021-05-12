UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.25 and the highest is $4.49. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $7.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $19.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $22.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $411.70 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,468 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

