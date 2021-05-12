Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $125.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.43. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,914 shares of company stock worth $53,506,743.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Unity Software by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.