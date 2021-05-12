Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.36

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $9.73. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 58,004 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

