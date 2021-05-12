Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

