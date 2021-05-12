UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Tops $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00084734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.68 or 0.01068263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00072450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00111866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00062018 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

