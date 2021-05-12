Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $299 million-$311 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.23 million.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,811. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.25.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,205 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,217. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.