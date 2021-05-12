Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Upstart stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 277,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,296. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $165.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

