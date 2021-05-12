Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report sales of $120.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.04 million and the lowest is $120.60 million. Upwork posted sales of $87.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $475.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.70 million to $487.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $586.10 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $628.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $37,684,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $37,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 969,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.28 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. Upwork has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.