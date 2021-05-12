Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.82 Million

Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce $120.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.60 million to $121.04 million. Upwork posted sales of $87.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $475.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.70 million to $487.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $586.10 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $628.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

UPWK opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.28 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 5.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

