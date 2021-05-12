Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Sells $90,440.00 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Azeez Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00.

URBN stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. 1,709,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,673,000 after buying an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $23,053,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

