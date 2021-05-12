UREEQA Tops One Day Volume of $344,819.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $344,819.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $325.59 or 0.00577585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.00247343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $703.41 or 0.01247807 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00033628 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.