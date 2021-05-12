US Bancorp DE Acquires 20,004 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,545,000 after buying an additional 1,684,349 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,704,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,008 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,075,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

