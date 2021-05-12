US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 127.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Q2 worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 946.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,926,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $15,030,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Q2 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.67 and a one year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,637,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,177,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,211 shares of company stock worth $19,348,503 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

