US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $501.19 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.