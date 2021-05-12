US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 4.98% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBMQ. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

