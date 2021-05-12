US Bancorp DE Buys 2,582 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.73.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

