US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,536 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

Shares of LII opened at $346.40 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.43.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

