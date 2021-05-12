US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

